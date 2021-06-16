Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 8.10% of Evolent Health worth $140,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $15,623,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $7,145,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 379,436 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Evolent Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,760,000 after purchasing an additional 347,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,804,000 after purchasing an additional 320,848 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,650. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

