JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $130.54 Million Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,538,190 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $130,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

