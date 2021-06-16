Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Down 4.8%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $410.94 and last traded at $411.46. Approximately 1,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 28,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $432.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.28.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,097,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,111,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,203,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 69,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

