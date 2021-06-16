Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Christine Garvey Sells 889 Shares of Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christine Garvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,422,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 144,519 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.