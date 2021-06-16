Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,321 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $229,404,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $129,735,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $53,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion and a PE ratio of -176.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

