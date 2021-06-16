Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 5,035 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 114.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NYSE APH opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

