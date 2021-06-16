Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $682,000 Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 562.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

