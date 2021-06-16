Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $709,000 Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 186.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 158,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $520,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,097.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $2,893,803 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

