Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 31.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,487,000 after purchasing an additional 261,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air stock opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

