New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.80 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,322,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,040 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 398.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,848,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,286,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

