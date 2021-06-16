Head to Head Contrast: Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) & Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Mongolia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Metallurgical Resources -28.90% -75.00% -11.51% Mongolia Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Mongolia Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mongolia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.34%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Mongolia Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Mongolia Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.42 billion 0.30 -$446.90 million ($1.59) -14.59 Mongolia Energy $143.89 million 0.04 $184.42 million N/A N/A

Mongolia Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Mongolia Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia. The CAPP – Thermal segments operates one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

Mongolia Energy Company Profile

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia. It holds approximately 13,981 hectares of exploration and mining concession areas for coal and ferrous resources in Western Mongolia at Khovd, Gobi Altay, Olon Bulag, and Bayan-Ulgii. The company is also involved in the provision of management services, and secretarial and nominee services, as well as mining and exploration advisory service; trading of coal; and operation of coal washing plants. Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited is based in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.