New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visteon were worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2,962.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $124.95 on Wednesday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

