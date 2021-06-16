Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,147 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Fossil Group worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,388,000 after acquiring an additional 577,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 190,785 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 490,886 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 390,182 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,850 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 175,967 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $730.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

