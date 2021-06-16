Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Update

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the May 13th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Aurcana Silver stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aurcana Silver has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.