Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Update

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the May 13th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Aurcana Silver stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aurcana Silver has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.41.
About Aurcana Silver
