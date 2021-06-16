Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.47

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 2587472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Get Alkermes alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $430,441.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alkermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,737,000 after buying an additional 177,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,250,000 after buying an additional 356,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,760,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.