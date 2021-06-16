Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.86

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 55950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRUB shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.55. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,298. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Grubhub by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Grubhub by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

