Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Short Interest Update

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLUBQ stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.91. Town Sports International has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

