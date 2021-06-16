First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the May 13th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIV opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDIV. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

