Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.25

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.25 and last traded at $74.25, with a volume of 35837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LZAGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.57.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Lonza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

