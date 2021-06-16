IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.85

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.85 and last traded at $109.85, with a volume of 2285400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in IHS Markit by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in IHS Markit by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 427,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 70,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.