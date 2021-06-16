$1.67 EPS Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $12.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.73.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,931 shares of company stock worth $8,146,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.