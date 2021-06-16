Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.00. Catalent reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $108.47 on Friday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $69.52 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

