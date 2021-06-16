$0.05 EPS Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. ReneSola reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ReneSola.

SOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Shares of SOL opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

