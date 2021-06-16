Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Jill E. York purchased 4,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $388.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

