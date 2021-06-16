Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NYSE DEX opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
