Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Announces Dividend of GBX 39

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 2,258 ($29.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of £6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,084.86. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

In other news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,929.25 ($25.21).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

