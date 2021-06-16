Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.25 million.

BBCP opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $477.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concrete Pumping stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Concrete Pumping worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

