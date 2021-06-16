Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.25 million.
BBCP opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $477.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.93.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.15.
Concrete Pumping Company Profile
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
Featured Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.