Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.140-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.74 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.560-4.610 EPS.

ZM stock opened at $359.00 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 123.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.07.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total value of $2,490,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,304,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,283 shares of company stock worth $46,468,571. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

