Lisa Khorey Sells 50,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

