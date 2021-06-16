Quarterhill Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:QTRHF)

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $237.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Quarterhill had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

