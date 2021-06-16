Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives GBX 390.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 390.67 ($5.10).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of LON BRW opened at GBX 365.50 ($4.78) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 343.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 371.50 ($4.85).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

