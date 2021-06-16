Lululemon Athletica (LULU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) in the last few weeks:

6/8/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/4/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $401.00 to $418.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $445.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $335.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $374.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $390.00 to $401.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $434.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $377.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/23/2021 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $335.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.73. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 537,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $187,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

