Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 2,647 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,614.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dirk G. Brockstedt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.02. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.98.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 194,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

