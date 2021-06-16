SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.
Shares of SLRC stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $816.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SLR Investment Company Profile
Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.
Featured Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.