SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $816.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.