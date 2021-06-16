Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $496.06 million, a P/E ratio of -194.95 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.34. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

