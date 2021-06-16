Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 6,523.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,565 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLGY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Realogy by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realogy by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Realogy by 2,194.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 287,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realogy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,997 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLGY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE RLGY opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.79. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

