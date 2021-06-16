Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,118 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Quanex Building Products worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NX stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.69. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.