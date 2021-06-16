Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA started coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

