Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,785 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $311.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.54.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

