Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,462 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,462 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of TechTarget worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in TechTarget by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in TechTarget by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in TechTarget by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,542,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.07. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,022.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

