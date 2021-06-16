Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

NYSE FCX opened at $37.60 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,047 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 134,782 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,287.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,898 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.