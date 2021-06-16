ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.41% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 207,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.38 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.28. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

ANIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

