New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 279,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,783,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPNG opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

