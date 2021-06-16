AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of AppFolio worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $51,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AppFolio by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,576,000 after purchasing an additional 286,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $40,493,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 134.6% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 206,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 118,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $4,105,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF stock opened at $133.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

