Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 155.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 38.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $14,688,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $10,280,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $6,988,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.23 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.