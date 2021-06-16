Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 207,917 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 784,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,917 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ACCO. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $857.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

