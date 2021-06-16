SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of SPS Commerce worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $118.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

