Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Declares Dividend of GBX 35

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 5,074 ($66.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £22.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,314 ($69.43). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,876.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90.

AHT has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,839.80 ($50.17).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

