Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
MNP opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
