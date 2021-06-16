Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

MNP opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.