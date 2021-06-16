Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
GPN stock opened at $194.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.83. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $137,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
