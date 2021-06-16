Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GPN stock opened at $194.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.83. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $137,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

